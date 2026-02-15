Short Interest in WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMU) Declines By 23.1%

WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,704 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 10,023 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTMU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WTMU opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

The WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to generate current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund employs a laddered maturity strategy, investing in municipal debt securities with an average duration between four and eight years. It may invest up to 30% of its net assets in municipal securities subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

