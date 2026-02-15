Short Interest in Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS) Rises By 38.2%

Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,270 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 13,223 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on YAAS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Youxin Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of YAAS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Youxin Technology has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

