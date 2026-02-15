Short Interest in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Drops By 24.4%

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,804 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 53,991 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,978 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,978 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Zentek Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Zentek stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Zentek has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentek in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentek presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) is a nanotechnology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced polymer and coating technologies. The company’s core focus is on materials engineered to enhance thermal management, structural performance and acoustic properties across a variety of end markets. By leveraging proprietary polymer chemistry, Zentek designs solutions that address critical performance challenges in energy storage, electronics and safety applications.

Zentek’s product portfolio includes phase-change materials and flexible polymer foams tailored for battery and power electronics thermal management in electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

