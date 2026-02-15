Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,372,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 581,740 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $20.12.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.66%.

Key Headlines Impacting Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Sixth Street Specialty Lending this week:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Stanley bought 10,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,310.95. This trade represents a 67.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 673.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.