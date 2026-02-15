SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 60,499 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 41,342 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,998 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,998 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $873.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 409.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 355,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 285,352 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 233,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,373 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 306,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation.

