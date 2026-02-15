Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Swiss Re to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $42.17 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY) is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1863, the firm provides risk transfer and insurance solutions to insurers, reinsurers, and large corporations worldwide. Its core activities encompass reinsurance for property & casualty and life & health lines, as well as tailored corporate insurance products designed to protect complex commercial and industrial risks.

Swiss Re’s product offering spans treaty and facultative reinsurance, structured reinsurance solutions, and capital markets–linked risk transfer such as insurance‑linked securities.

