Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TLX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,037,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $564,000.

TLX opened at $6.54 on Friday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

