ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) vs. Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Head-To-Head Comparison

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and Commercial Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThyssenKrupp $36.31 billion 0.21 $514.57 million $1.08 11.57 Commercial Metals $7.80 billion 1.13 $84.66 million $3.88 20.52

Profitability

ThyssenKrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Metals. ThyssenKrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and Commercial Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThyssenKrupp 1.83% 9.21% 3.32% Commercial Metals 5.46% 11.43% 6.31%

Dividends

ThyssenKrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Commercial Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ThyssenKrupp pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial Metals pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commercial Metals has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Commercial Metals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ThyssenKrupp and Commercial Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThyssenKrupp 1 1 1 2 2.80 Commercial Metals 0 4 8 0 2.67

Commercial Metals has a consensus price target of $72.70, suggesting a potential downside of 8.68%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than ThyssenKrupp.

Risk and Volatility

ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Metals has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Commercial Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Commercial Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats ThyssenKrupp on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. It also manufactures and sells finished long steel products, including reinforcing bar, merchant bar, light structural, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for rerolling and forging applications. In addition, the company provides fabricated rebar used to reinforce concrete primarily in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams; sells and rents construction-related products and equipment to concrete installers and other businesses; and manufactures and sells strength bars for the truck trailer industry, special bar steels for the energy market, and armor plates for military vehicles. Further, it manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods; and sells fabricated rebars, wire meshes, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other fabricated rebar by-products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

