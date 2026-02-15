Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,092,691 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 1,383,404 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 856,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,194,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Performance

WGMI stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $67.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

