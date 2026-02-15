Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 10th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $437.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.22. Vertical Aerospace has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 398.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 788,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 630,778 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace’s mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

