Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) to “Hold”

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPCN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lipocine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $8.66 on Friday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $48.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.

The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.

