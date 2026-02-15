Wall Street Zen Upgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Strong-Buy

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

PARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of PARR opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Par Pacific has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15.

In other news, CEO William Monteleone sold 99,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,284,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253,399.30. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $34,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,680,000 after buying an additional 1,190,088 shares in the last quarter. FJ Investments LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,438,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 681,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 7,787.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 556,780 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PARR) is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

