Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,068 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 18,223 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,367 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wellchange

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wellchange stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Wellchange as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wellchange in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wellchange Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of WCT opened at $0.14 on Friday. Wellchange has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Wellchange Company Profile

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise software solution services provider in Hong Kong. The company provides tailor-made software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and white-labelled software design and development services. The company also operates MR. CLOUD, a cloud-based SaaS enterprise resource planning software platform based on subscription services to support back-office and front-office functions, such as finance and accounting, procurement, manufacturing, inventory management, order management, warehouse management, supply chain management, customer relationship management, professional services automation, project and file management, human resources management, e-commerce, and marketing automation.

