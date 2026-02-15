WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Short Interest Update

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,457,280 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 1,670,778 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,336,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,336,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteFiber
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at $2,718,000.
WhiteFiber Stock Up 6.8%
Shares of WhiteFiber stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.01 million and a PE ratio of -41.32. WhiteFiber has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WhiteFiber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.
About WhiteFiber
We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.
