WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Short Interest Update

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,457,280 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 1,670,778 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,336,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,336,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get WhiteFiber alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteFiber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at $2,718,000.

WhiteFiber Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of WhiteFiber stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.01 million and a PE ratio of -41.32. WhiteFiber has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WhiteFiber ( NASDAQ:WYFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WhiteFiber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on WhiteFiber

About WhiteFiber

(Get Free Report)

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteFiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteFiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.