Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 615,817 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 431,231 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Xrp Etf Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ XRPI opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. Xrp Etf has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Xrp Etf Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Xrp Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Institutional Trading of Xrp Etf

Xrp Etf Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Xrp Etf during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Xrp Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xrp Etf during the third quarter worth approximately $1,934,000.

Volatility Shares Trust – XRP ETF is a multi-asset mutual fund launched by and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments like currency and fixed income instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP. The fund uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to create its portfolio. It seeks to invest in XRP futures through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary.

