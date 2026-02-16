184,800 Shares in Ardent Health, Inc. $ARDT Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Ardent Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ardent Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 990.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ardent Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ardent Health by 121.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.72. Ardent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus: analysts give ARDT an average recommendation of “Hold,” suggesting no strong near-term analyst-driven buying momentum. Ardent Health Hold Recommendation

Brokerage consensus: analysts give ARDT an average recommendation of “Hold,” suggesting no strong near-term analyst-driven buying momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings calendar: Ardent will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on March 4, 2026, with a conference call March 5 — a near-term catalyst that could clarify the impact of receivable reserves and any write-offs. Earnings Release & Call

Earnings calendar: Ardent will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on March 4, 2026, with a conference call March 5 — a near-term catalyst that could clarify the impact of receivable reserves and any write-offs. Negative Sentiment: Litigation over reserve accounting and alleged misstatements: multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in securities class actions alleging Ardent misled investors about receivable valuation (the contested “180‑day cliff”) and disclosure of potential write-offs (~$97M cited by some notices). The flurry of filings/solicitations (Hagens Berman, BFA Law, Schall, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi, and others) creates legal and uncertainty risk; March 9, 2026 is repeatedly listed as the lead‑plaintiff deadline. BFA Law Class Action Notice Hagens Berman Investigation Schall Law Firm Notice

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $16.00 price target on Ardent Health in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardent Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company’s integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

