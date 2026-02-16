24,648 Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 310.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,341 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $39.76 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.1068 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

