4,440 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $411.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.