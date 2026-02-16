Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $4,216,954.50 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $207.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $290.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.
Key Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Arista Networks’ CEO said her firm is shifting workloads away from Nvidia toward AMD (now ~20–25% AMD vs. ~99% Nvidia a year ago), a near-term enterprise validation that likely helped demand expectations for AMD’s data-center chips. Nvidia’s stock is down and AMD is up. The culprit may be Arista.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note AMD is gaining PC and server processor share from Intel, reinforcing revenue upside in CPUs which supports margins and data-center momentum. AMD Taking PC, Server Market Share From Intel
- Positive Sentiment: Leaked windows for AMD’s next‑gen GPU release lifted sentiment around product cadence and future AI/graphics revenue. Timelines can re-rate expectations for the GPU roadmap. AMD Stock Gains Alongside Leaked Next-Gen GPU Release Window
- Positive Sentiment: Reports flag AMD’s aggressive data-center growth targets (big expansion plans and revenue goals), which supports the investment case for continued server share gains and AI exposure. AMD Quality Score Surges On 60% Annual Data Center Expansion Bet To Drive AI Dominance
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate analyst/forecast summaries show mixed views — momentum in 2025–26 is strong but valuation and AI competition create divergent price targets. Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast: Trending Views From Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-market commentary and short‑interest data items have produced noise; some derivatives flows suggest traders are pricing continued volatility around AI narratives. Options Markets Fires Warning Shot at Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD)
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Lisa Su sold 125,000 shares (~$26.8M) on Feb. 11, trimming her position by ~3.8% — insider selling can be viewed as a near-term headwind for sentiment. SEC filing — Lisa T. Su Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Forrest Norrod also sold shares (~19,450 shares, ~$4.2M) on Feb. 11, another insider sale that may weigh on sentiment when paired with the CEO sale. SEC filing — Forrest E. Norrod Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Quiver/13F estimates show Wells Fargo’s fund materially trimmed AMD exposure in the most recent filing period, signaling some institutional repositioning away from the name. Fund Update: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY|MN Just Disclosed New Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn AMD lags in networking and software stack areas, which could be a medium-term headwind if competitors strengthen integrated offerings. AMD is falling behind, warns this analyst who says other chip stocks are better bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
