Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $4,216,954.50 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $207.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $290.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

