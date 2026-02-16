American Public Education, Inc. $APEI Position Cut by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,784 shares during the period. American Public Education accounts for approximately 3.5% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of American Public Education worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth about $297,000. 4D Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 price target on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

APEI stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $806.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.71.

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

