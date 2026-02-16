Assetmark Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,577,000 after acquiring an additional 510,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,152,000 after buying an additional 816,217 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,299,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $141,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $131.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $136.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average of $125.90.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.54%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.