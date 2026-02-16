Assetmark Inc. Purchases 62,660 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,660 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 329,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29,191 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,591,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,936,000 after purchasing an additional 427,067 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 336,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Truist Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 15.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $183,715.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,010.83. The trade was a 83.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $651,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,811.99. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.