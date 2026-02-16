Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 3,513 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $306.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.14.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock worth $104,383,469. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

