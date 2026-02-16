Ballast Inc. Acquires 3,296 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,634,000 after purchasing an additional 178,904 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,955,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,659,000 after buying an additional 138,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,656,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VYM opened at $155.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
