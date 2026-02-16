Ballast Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballast Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

