Bastion Asset Management Inc. Acquires 119,967 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,967 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up approximately 6.0% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of GXO Logistics worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 177.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Todd C. Cooper acquired 6,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $303,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,923.60. This represents a 148.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.