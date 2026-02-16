Bastion Asset Management Inc. Buys 304,960 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Bastion Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,960 shares during the period. AngioDynamics makes up about 7.7% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 3.07% of AngioDynamics worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $452.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

