Bastion Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,531 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 6.7% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 10.35%.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,993.40. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,022.72. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. KGI Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.