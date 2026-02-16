Bastion Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000. TransMedics Group accounts for 3.0% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 546,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,275,000 after buying an additional 394,340 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 112.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $16,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,536,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $129.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $693,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,257.76. The trade was a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $435,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,545.10. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,310 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

