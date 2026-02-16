Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 9,076 Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 59.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.20.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $220,521.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,864.29. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

