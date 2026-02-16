Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 219,234 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 219,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,394,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock worth $104,383,469 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $306.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.87 and its 200-day moving average is $276.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

