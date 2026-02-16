Credit Industriel ET Commercial Increases Position in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,517,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,926 shares during the quarter. Under Armour comprises approximately 0.6% of Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $46,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 13,182,469 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $67,494,241.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,958,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,829,685.76. The trade was a 45.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 42,448,155 shares of company stock valued at $219,067,338. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.83. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore lowered their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

