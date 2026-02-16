Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $229.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE:ABG) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.

In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.