Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.
Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $229.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.57.
Asbury Automotive Group Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE:ABG) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.
In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.
