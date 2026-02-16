Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 772,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Playtika at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth $47,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Playtika by 739.1% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 76,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 1,771.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Playtika by 35.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTK. Wall Street Zen cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Loop Capital set a $3.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Playtika from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Playtika stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

