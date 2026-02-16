Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,505 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 42.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $198.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Itau BBA Securities cut Southern Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $124.94 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.38 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.49.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,954,344.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 605 shares in the company, valued at $126,783.04. The trade was a 93.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $55,544.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $175,731.28. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

