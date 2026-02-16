Denali Advisors LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Aaron’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 157.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 225.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $33.36 on Monday. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.