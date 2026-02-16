Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of MasterBrand as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,280,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,632,000 after buying an additional 452,533 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MasterBrand by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,924,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 856,342 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 40.1% during the third quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 1,230,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 352,489 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 353.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 541,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBC opened at $11.80 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.45.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). MasterBrand had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $644.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasterBrand has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.060-0.000 EPS.

MBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand’s product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

