denkapparat Operations GmbH Has $808,000 Stake in APA Corporation $APA

denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 127.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in APA were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,208,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 275,981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 157.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 23.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after purchasing an additional 522,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after purchasing an additional 806,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in APA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,873,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 130,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. APA Corporation has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $28.56.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. APA’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About APA

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

