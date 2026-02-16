denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $6,929,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 528.2% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $166.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.87.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

