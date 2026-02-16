denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $6,929,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 528.2% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Toll Brothers News
Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Announced a new master-planned community, Evergrove, in Richmond, Texas — expands Toll’s footprint in fast-growing Fort Bend County and supports future lot/home deliveries in a higher‑margin market. Toll Brothers Announces New Master-Planned Community Coming Soon to Richmond, Texas
- Positive Sentiment: Opened Toll Brothers at The Bluffs (Wesley Chapel/Waxhaw, NC) — limited 12-site luxury enclave with million‑plus starting prices, which helps sustain pricing power and backlog quality in the luxury segment. Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Community in Waxhaw, North Carolina
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple model‑home grand openings (Montebello, CA and Incanta Lago, Henderson NV) — near‑term sales activity & marketing cadence that can accelerate community absorption. Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Ironridge at Metro Heights in Montebello, California Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Incanta Lago in Henderson, Nevada
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds and sentiment: coverage noting structural supply constraints (“golden handcuffs”) and Toll’s strong brand/analyst support (multiple buy/outperform ratings, recent price targets above current levels) help justify investor enthusiasm. Why “Golden Handcuffs” are a Gift to Homebuilders in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst: Toll reports Q1 fiscal 2026 results after the close on Feb. 17 — results and guidance will likely drive near‑term volatility; current previews note mixed recent quarters. Toll Brothers to Report Q1 Earnings: Here’s What Investors Must Expect
- Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling: recent disclosures show multiple senior exec stock sales and large institutional reductions (e.g., D1 Capital, Millennium), which could pressure sentiment if sustained. Toll Brothers Launches Exclusive Luxury Home Community at The Bluffs in Wesley Chapel, NC
- Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings execution risk: Q4 showed an EPS miss vs. consensus and year‑over‑year EPS pressure — upcoming quarter and margins will be watched closely. Toll Brothers to Report Q1 Earnings: Here’s What Investors Must Expect
Toll Brothers Stock Performance
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.87.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.
In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- URGENT: Sell this stock immediately
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.