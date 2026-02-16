Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,236,209 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 15th total of 756,192 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.47. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$3.90.

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) is the master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Germany. Headquartered in Milton Keynes, England, the company operates, franchises and supplies a network of more than 1,200 Domino’s Pizza stores across its territories, making it one of the largest pizza delivery and carryout businesses in Europe.

The company’s core activities include the production and distribution of pizzas, side dishes such as chicken wings and garlic breads, desserts and a range of beverages.

