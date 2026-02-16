First Mid Bancshares, Inc. $FMBH Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of First Mid Bancshares worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 76,050 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1,662.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 494.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBH opened at $43.29 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.86 million. Research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,099 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $46,916.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $410,848.56. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley L. Beesley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,632. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FMBH), headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, is a financial services holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services through its main subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust. The company’s primary business activities include commercial and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, wealth management and trust administration, as well as treasury and cash management solutions.

Through its branch network, First Mid provides consumer deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and online banking services.

