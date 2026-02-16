First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 64.2% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 271,629 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 165,474 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

NASDAQ FEM opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

