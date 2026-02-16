FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,559 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 39.0% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.9%

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

