Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 495,134 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 302,209 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,228 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,228 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gauzy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gauzy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gauzy by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gauzy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gauzy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gauzy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Gauzy Stock Up 0.7%

GAUZ opened at $0.75 on Monday. Gauzy has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a technology company specializing in smart glass and light-control solutions based on Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology. The company develops and manufactures switchable glass and film products that can dynamically modulate light transmission, offering privacy, glare reduction and energy-saving benefits for a range of end markets.

Gauzy’s product portfolio includes SPD-Smart™ glass panels, retrofit SPD film and integrated skylight systems. These solutions are designed for architectural applications such as office partitions, conference rooms and façades, as well as for transportation markets including automotive, aviation and rail interiors.

