Head to Head Analysis: CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) & CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC)

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) and CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) are both small-cap agriculture, forestry, and fishing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CEA Industries and CEA Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEA Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 CEA Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares CEA Industries and CEA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEA Industries 1,746.98% 218.07% 168.38% CEA Industries -118.08% -27.79% -24.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEA Industries $2.80 million 67.66 $120.28 million $2.73 1.58 CEA Industries $3.28 million 1.05 -$2.91 million ($4.23) -1.02

This table compares CEA Industries and CEA Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CEA Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CEA Industries. CEA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEA Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of CEA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of CEA Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of CEA Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CEA Industries has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEA Industries has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEA Industries beats CEA Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc. provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities. It serves commercial, as well as state- and provincial-regulated CEA growers. The company was formerly known as Surna Inc. and changed its name to CEA Industries Inc. in November 2021. CEA Industries Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About CEA Industries

