Head to Head Comparison: Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) versus BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BGSF has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Prime has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BGSF and Millennium Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF -6.32% -13.16% -7.20% Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $272.50 million 0.24 -$3.34 million ($1.03) -5.72 Millennium Prime N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares BGSF and Millennium Prime”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Millennium Prime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BGSF.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BGSF and Millennium Prime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 1 1 1 1 2.50 Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 0.00

BGSF presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BGSF is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of BGSF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Millennium Prime

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

