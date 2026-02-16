Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $314.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $333.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.28.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

More Hilton Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $338.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.18.

View Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Featured Stories

