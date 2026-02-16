Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $314.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $333.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.28.
Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.
Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 headline beat, stronger EPS and shareholder returns (dividend + record capital returns) reinforce the profit story and cash return thesis for long‑term holders. What Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)’s Earnings Beat, Dividend Hike and Cautious 2026 Guidance Mean For Shareholders
- Positive Sentiment: Several large brokers raised targets and/or maintained bullish ratings — notable lifts from JPMorgan, Barclays, Wells Fargo and Argus increase analyst‑driven upside expectations and provide catalysts for buy‑side interest. JPMorgan adjusts price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its target to $332 but kept a “hold” rating (modest upside vs. recent prices), signaling cautious optimism rather than a buy endorsement. Deutsche Bank raises price target to $332
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho bumped its target and kept a neutral stance (small implied upside), reflecting mixed views on near‑term demand trends. Mizuho coverage note
- Negative Sentiment: Management set cautious 2026 guidance and flagged room‑revenue growth below some expectations amid softening budget travel and US occupancy pressure — this guidance is the primary downward catalyst for the stock. Q4 earnings call / guidance details
- Negative Sentiment: Truist raised its target but kept a “hold” at $307, which implies downside from recent levels and highlights some analyst caution on near‑term upside. Truist price target note
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $338.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.18.
Hilton Worldwide Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.
Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.
