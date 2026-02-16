iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,305,014 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 3,230,946 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,272,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,272,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,440,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,798,000 after purchasing an additional 432,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $57.99 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.