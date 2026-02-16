Jennifer Lynn Davis Sells 2,917,500 Shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Stock

Bob’s Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.
In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.
