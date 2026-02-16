MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 447,037 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 272,216 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GDXU stock opened at $347.25 on Monday. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $540.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.35 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

